SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said that the retrenchment process was suspended.

The SABC board has suspended looming job cuts and the retrenchment process at the embattled national broadcaster amid pressure from unions and the government.

2. SA rejected Zimbabwe request for R16.6bn loan in December

South Africa turned down a request from its southern African neighbour Zimbabwe for a $1.2 billion (about R16.6 billion) loan in December, a spokesman for the finance ministry said on Monday.

3. Ramaphosa signs 3 tax bills, sets effective dates for Budget 2018 tax changes

The signing of three tax bills into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday brought to an end the 2018 legislative cycle and set the effective dates for the tax changes proposed in the February Budget.

4. #WEF2019: This year’s edition of Davos will not dent the world's inequality

The next big event in World Economic Forum founder Professor Klaus Schwab's life after the conclusion of the latest high profile meeting in Davos would most probably be his birthday on March 30.

5. WATCH: Rand steadies in early morning trade

The South African currency steadied in early morning trade looking comfortable near the R13.70 level, following a more-dovish undertone by the central bank during its first Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the year.

6.#ZimbabweShutdown: SA mining companies weather the storm

Platinum mining operations at Mimosa and Zimplats – the two Zimbabwean platinum assets in which Impala Platinum has interests – were not affected by the #Shutdown protest action that rocked Zimbabwe and disrupted economic activity last week.

7. OR Tambo Airport busiest SA border post

OR Tambo International Airport was the busiest border post during the Festive Season period of December 1 to January 15, with almost a million people at 997 167, Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele told a media briefing yesterday.

