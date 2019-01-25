FILE PHOTO: A branch South African mobile communications provider Vodacom in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Lower fuel price set to boost SA consumer confidence

South Africa’s consumer confidence is set to improve due to the sharp declines in fuel prices in December and again in January after the FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) held steady at +7 index points in the fourth quarter of 2018.

2. National Treasury invites tips for Tito

The National Treasury on Thursday invited all South Africans to submit their Tips for Tito ahead of the Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, tabling the 2019 Budget on February 20.

3. Free-standing homes a hit

Due to demand in the property sector for sectional title opportunities within secure estates, especially along KZN’s North Coast, Balize Private Estate has introduced free-standing sectional title homes within the estate.

4. Vodacom shares suffer sharp decline despite rise in revenue

Vodacom’s share price declined by more than 7 percent at one stage on the JSE yesterday, after it reported a surprise slowdown in its South African service revenue growth due to weak consumer spend as competition for

5. Saudis to Davos: move on from Khashoggi, let's do business

If you somehow missed the news about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents and the global outcry that ensued, you might think Saudi Arabia is the darling of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

6. SA signs fisheries MoU with Namibia

South Africa and Namibia have signed a fisheries Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), outlining how they will work together in various matters within the fisheries space as the two countries share a border.

7. EC Land Summit kicks off on a high note

The Eastern Cape Land Dialogue kicked off on a high note with the Eastern Cape MEC for rural development and agrarian reform (DRDAR) Xolile Nqatha calling for the forum to take “tangible and substantial” resolutions.

