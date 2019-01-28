Nolan Wapenaar, the chief investment officer at Anchor Capital, said on Friday that a controlled default of Eskom on its debts was the most appropriate tool for restructuring the business. Photo: The New York Times.

Asset management firm Anchor Capital has called for Eskom to enter a “negotiated” business rescue process and for a partial listing of its business to ensure its financial sustainability.

2. Your guide to Brexit as the March deadline looms

Just as the Brexit saga was about to come to an end, it got more dramatic and a lot more confusing.

3. WATCH: The rand extends gains after an impressive week

The rand traded stronger against the US dollar during Friday’s European trading session, according to NKC Research.

4.PIC commission of inquiry enters second week

The commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) will enter its second week today, starting with testimony from the executive head of property.

5. Low potential growth, government debt weigh on SA ratings - Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Friday said South Africa’s ratings were weighed down by low potential growth, sizeable government debt and contingent liabilities.

6. MC Mining 'sorting it out' after coal fall-off leads to 6.5% share price drop

MC Mining, which was hit by operational challenges in the quarter to December, is sorting out the problems and expects better output in the year ahead, it said on Friday.

7. SA wines set to star at global trade fair

Thirteen black-empowered South African wine producers, including Thembi & Co, Bayede!, African Roots and Koopmanskloof, will be among those showcasing their products at the ProWein trade fair in Germany.

