CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Group Five’s head abandons sinking ship

Listed financially troubled construction and engineering company Group Five has been rocked by its chief executive Themba Mosai throwing in the towel. Group Five on Friday announced the resignation of Mosai, effective from the end of January.

2. WATCH: Rand trades steady during European trade

The rand traded steady during European trade on Friday, holding on to some of the week’s impressive gains according to NKC Research.

3. Curro expands KZN footprint

JSE-listed independent education provider Curro Holdings is continuing with its growth ambitions nearly 16 months after it unbundled its tertiary arm, Stadio Holdings, in October 2017.

4. Dube Tradeport targeting R18bn investments

The Dube Tradeport (DTP), one of KwaZulu-Natal’s Special Economic Zone(SEZ), is targeting R18 billion worth of private sector investments over the next five years.

5. Decent outlook for KZN farmers for 2019 season

The medium-term seasonal outlook produced by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) remains benign for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) farmers with decent rains expected, while past rains have filled up some dams so that the average in 2018 was higher than the average in 2017.

6. How Floyd Mayweather inspired this watchmaker

It’s just as well that Eddy Habiya was a boxing fan – otherwise he would never have come across the Floyd Mayweather’s passion for larger than life bling jewellery with luxury and opulence as the hallmark.

7. OPINION: South Africa’s fiscal dilemma

Faced with sky-high debt, a stagnant economy and disappointing tax collections, South Africa is on an unsustainable fiscal path. Difficult choices have to be made that can no longer be postponed. Sandy McGregor explains.

