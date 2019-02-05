Camelot Retirement Village is the newest retirement opportunity to launch within KZN’s popular and vibrant Hillcrest area. Photo: Supplied

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Eskom’s loss balloons to R20.1 billion

Eskom is to post a R20.1 billion loss for the financial year to March from the R15bn the embattled power utility forecast at its mid-year results.

2. More farmers appeal for help from government

The national Emergent Red Meat Producers Organisation (Nerpo) this week joined in the appeals for government relief, warning that livestock was dying in many parts of the country because of the drought.

3. GALLERY: Check out SA's most expensive properties

South African property website Private Property has released their list of the top ten most expensive houses and most of them are located in the Western Cape.

4. Sea Harvest in deal to acquire balance of shares in Mareterram

South African fishing and food company Sea Harvest said on Tuesday that it had entered into a deal with its 56.3 percent held Australian subsidiary Mareterram to potentially acquire all the ordinary shares it does not own by way of an off-market takeover.

5. WATCH: Rand pulls back from some of it strongest levels

The rand dipped weaker against the USD during yesterday’s European trading session according to NKC Research.

6. Brimstone in bold move to acquire Clover SA

Brimstone Investment Corporation (Brimstone) announced today their participation in newly formed company MilCo’s bid to acquire the entire issued share capital of Clover Industries Limited (“Clover”).

7. New boutique retirement village launches in KZN

Camelot Retirement Village is the newest retirement opportunity to launch within KZN’s popular and vibrant Hillcrest area.

