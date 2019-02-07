President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address today. Photo: Reuters.

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Business confidence eases as more realistic outlook prevails

Business sentiment weakened in January, with executives painting a more realistic outlook compared with the euphoria that swept the market when President Cyril Ramaphosa assumed office last year.

2. Minimum wage cheat faces long arm of law

The Department of Labour is cracking down on employers who cheat on the National Minimum Wage exemption system.

3. WATCH: Rand's rally runs out of steam

The rand’s rally ran out of steam after data showed that local business confidence ticked lower in the first month of 2019.

4. Three recession-proof industries for entrepreneurs

Marketers and entrepreneurs are often the first to identify new opportunities because they are the Mavericks with their eye on the horizon said Jacqueline Raw, Owner and Founder of Ycagel, a marketing consultancy in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

5. #SONA2019: Back custodians of transformation, Survé urges Ramaphosa

As President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, Sekunjalo executive chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé has called on him to recognise that the custodians of transformation and empowerment in South Africa needed to be supported.

6. Durban Entrepreneurs Club announces new sponsor

Durban Entrepreneurs Club (DEC) Founder, Durban entrepreneur and public speaker Grant Gavin, recently announced ActionCOACH Ignite as the Club sponsor for 2019.

7. FNB is Africa's most valuable banking brand

For the second year in a row, First National Bank (FNB) was named Africa’s most valuable banking brand in the latest Brand Finance® Africa Annual Survey.

