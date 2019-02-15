President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Colombian President Ivan Duque in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Isuzu trucks in successful relocation to new premises

ISUZU Motors South Africa (IMSAf) has created a more efficient manufacturing footprint in South Africa through the consolidation of its truck and bakkie manufacturing plant in Port Elizabeth at a cost of R27million.

2. 7000 jobs set to go at Sibanye-Stillwater

The JSE-listed mining company yesterday said that it had embarked on a consultative process with organised labour on the possible restructuring of its loss-making Beatrix and Driefontein operations.

3. Businesswoman ready to take on Africa by storm

Connie Bhebhe, 29, is the founder and chief executive of the Bhebhe Groupe, which she established while living in Vancouver, Canada, in 2015.

4. Dis-Chem Pharmacies estimates the cost of wage strike at R50million

Chief executive Ivan Saltzman said the current ongoing industrial action had heavily impacted the December trade and continued to affect the group.

5. Threat for rhinos still remains despite drop in 2018 poaching numbers

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) says it remains concerned about the overall status of rhino populations despite official figures from the department of environmental affairs showing the number of those killed in South Africa dropped to 769 in 2018 from 1,028 in 2017.

6. Trump vows to declare national emergency over Mexico border wall

President Donald Trump vowed on Thursday to declare a national emergency in an attempt to fund his US-Mexico border wall without congressional approval, a step likely to plunge him into a battle with Congress over constitutional powers.

7. FNB Wealth and Investments offers considerations ahead of Budget Speech

The budget speech often comes with much anticipation of a strategic plan for government spending and revenue collection for the year ahead.

