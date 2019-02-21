Small businesses and emerging farmers received a multibillion-rand boost from the National Treasury with the establishment of a Small Business and Innovation Fund. Photo: Supplied

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni took to the podium yesterday to deliver his maiden Budget speech in Parliament he looked like someone who had settled in his new role.

2. Women Summit to conquer new territory

The fourth annual Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit, which takes place in Durban next month, will focus on innovation and non-conformity with the theme, ‘New Wealth Creators’.

3. WATCH: Rand steadies after a volatile session

The South African currency surged stronger, halfway through the annual budget address, after Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni hardly delivered any market-shaking bombshells during his first budget speech.

4. Entrepreneur’s first class success

Durban entrepreneur Ryan Naicker has grown his small manufacturing firm into an international supplier of personal care products that are hitting retail shelves nationally and around the continent.

5. WATCH: Samsung launched four new S10 devices

Celebrating a decade since the launch of the first Galaxy S, Samsung has changed things up and instead of just launching two devices which would generally consist of and standard and Plus model, The company launched four unique devices, to the Galaxy S10 line.

6. #Budget2019: R3.2bn funding for start-up companies

Small businesses and emerging farmers received a multibillion-rand boost from the National Treasury with the establishment of a Small Business and Innovation Fund and further financial support for emerging black farmers.

7. Intervention needed as chicken imports reach record high

Chicken imports reached a new record high in 2018 which placed further pressure on the local market, according to the South African Poultry Association (Sapa).



