1. Stadio Holdings eyes multiversity for 100000 students

JSE-LISTED investment group Stadio Holdings has increased its student numbers by 130 percent to 29 885 students in the year to end December, boosted by recent acquisitions.

2. RCL is taking a hit from imports

Imports of sugar and chicken have put pressure on RCL Foods’ earnings in the six months to end-December, with the group reporting a decline of 26.3percent in headline earnings to R475.1million, down from R644.7m compared with last year.

3. WATCH: Rand fluctuates between gains and losses

Cautious optimism regarding trade talks between the US and China lifted risk sentiment during early trade, providing a reprieve to the embattled rand.

4. VIDEO: IFA secures $6 billion for infrastructure development in Africa

Investment Fund Africa (IFA), an investment fund with a primary focus on Africa, has announced that it has secured $6 billion (about R85bn) for the first phase of its drive to develop infrastructure in Africa.

5. Botswana’s youngest MP to speak at summit

Botswana’s youngest MP (a cabinet minister) will be among the keynote speakers at the Forbes Woman Africa - Leading Women Summit, hosted by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Friday.

6. MAS lifts earnings per share by 40 percent

MAS Real Estate lifted distributable earnings per share 40 percent to 3.78 euro cents (R0.61) in the six months to end-December 2018 off the back of property acquisitions and developments in Central and Eastern Europe.

7. SAA Voyager launches new mobile app

South African Airways (SAA) Voyager has launched its own SAA Voyager Mobile Application.

