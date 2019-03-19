File image: Sun International. (IOL).

This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. GAME CHANGER: Sun International turns corner with higher revenue, lower debt

Sun International impaired R306 million of the value in its flagship Sun City hotel in North West in the year ended December as the group turned the corner with higher revenue and lower debt.

2. More Burger King outlets are planned - GPI

Grand Parade Investments (GPI) will open 15 new Burger King outlets a year over the next three years in a drive to boost fortunes, it said yesterday, as the investment company went into the black in the interim period.

3. Activity growth to remain under pressure as confidence wanes

A gauge of South African builder confidence fell sharply in the first quarter of this year, dragged down by weak demand.

4. WATCH: Rand whipsaws lower against the dollar

Broad-based greenback weakness in anticipation of a market-supportive Fed lifted high yielding and commodity-linked currencies.

5. Bell Equipment struggles to gain traction with new Zim currency

Bell Equipment scraped through a 2 percent increase in taxed profit to R276.4 million in the year to end-December 2018 after a currency devaluation in Zimbabwe cut into a good operational performance throughout the group.

6. Eskom seeks R6.9bn loan to upgrade Medupi

Cash-strapped Eskom could be set for a $480 million (R6.9 billion) cash injection as the BRICS-owned New Development Bank (NDB) was considering an application from the utility for a loan to finance its cleaner air technology at the Medupi power plant.

7. Overstated sham deals see share price claw back 7%

Steinhoff International strengthened on the JSE on Monday after PwC showed that estimated fictitious transactions that crippled the group were overstated by nearly 50 percent.

