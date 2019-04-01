File image: IOL

Airports Company South Africa’s (Acsa) airports serving Cape Town and Durban have been named Africa’s best at the 2019 Skytrax World Airport Awards.

2. Nestle wins Massmart Supplier Environmental Award

Massmart has announced that Nestlé was awarded top honours at the Massmart Supplier Environmental Awards.

3. KZN farmers could benefit with $7.1bn per year from licenced cannabis cultivation

A recent report by Prohibition Partners forecasts that Africa could benefit by US$7.1 billion per year by 2023 if cannabis cultivation is legalised.

4. WATCH: Rand trades firmer overnight

The rand drifted stronger as it awaited directional guidance from Moody’s rating action, which was slated for Friday evening according to NKC Research.

5. ‘Wi-fi should be a human right’

Connectedness is vital for the survival of small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), Alex Granger, global speaker and co-founder of human capital consultants, Twice Blue, told provincial government leaders and delegates at the fourth industrial revolution business breakfast dialogue hosted by Ithala in Durban recently.

6. Car wash business on the road to success

Family man Philip Nogqala from Phoenix, north of Durban, has had his ups and downs in life, but he says the one thing that has always kept him going is his positive attitude towards life and his ability to keep smiling.

7. Wild Coast Sun gets thumbs up for recycling efforts

Sun International’s Wild Coast Sun has received a Net Zero Waste rating by the Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA) - the first in the ­country. This certification is a giant leap forward for the group on its sustainability journey.

