CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. A launchpad into Sub-Saharan Africa

Bombardier Transportation SA managing director Aubrey Lekwane is positioning the company’s Johannesburg headquarters as a launchpad to expand into the Sub-Saharan Africa.

2. World Bank launches Human Capital Plan to propel investment in Africa's people

The World Bank unveiled a new plan today to help African countries strengthen their human capital.

3. 'No work, no pay' principle does not apply - experts

Intensified load shedding has had a devastating economic effect on many companies.

4. Helping young South Africans make their way in the world

With the youth unemployment rate sitting at above 50%, growing numbers of young South Africans are considering entrepreneurship as a career option rather than competing for a limited pool of jobs in the formal sector or for a place at a tertiary institution.

5. Furnishing people with jobs

A government-owned eco-furniture manufacturing plant specialising in building coffins was officially launched by the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in Cedara last week.

6. Retrenchment did not stand in the way of success for this entrepreneur

Being retrenched from a comfortable banking job has helped a promising businesswoman to venture into entrepreneurship.

7. KZN set to tap into the ‘bleisure’ travel industry at conference

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN) will be promoting “bleisure’’ tourism at the World Travel Market Africa (WTM Africa) which is being held in Cape Town this week.

