Sagarmatha Technologies, the multi-sided digital platform company in the Sekunjalo investment group, has applied to the South African Reserve Bank for an offshore listing, Sekunjalo chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé said yesterday.

2. Amazon launch their own music streaming service

Amazon is reportedly working on launching a free, ad-supported music streaming service according to Billboard.

3. #PICInquiry: Holomisa insists Lebashe-Harish relationship is questionable, conflicting

United Democratic Movement leader General Bantu Holomisa yesterday insisted that the relationship between the directors of Lebashe Investment, Harish General Practitioners and Harith Fund Managers raised serious questions on the conflict of interest.

4. Fitch warns SA over its high unemployment level

Fitch Solutions, a unit of the Fitch Group, yesterday warned that South Africa’s high level of unemployment would continue to weigh on private consumption and real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2019.

5. EOH shakes off disappointing trading update

JSE-listed EOH Holdings surged more than 23 percent on the JSE yesterday, ahead of its much-anticipated annual results today, shaking off the disappointing trading update released by the technology services company last week.

6. Google announces 30,000 Google Africa Certifications Scholarships for 2019

Google has announced that applications are open for the next round of Google Africa Certifications Scholarships.

7. Pamodzi returns to haunt Master's Office

A senior official in the Office of the Master of the High Court in Pretoria is a close friend of the liquidators of the ill-fated Pamodzi Estate and the lawyer who represented them.

