An artist's impression of Balize. Photo: Supplied

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. WATCH LIVE: #PICInquiry continues

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Commission of Inquiry into impropriety, led by retired Judge Lex Mpati continues today in Pretoria.

2. Comair’s talks with Numsa deadlock again

Airline operator Compair's operations are set to continue after talks with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) again deadlocked on Saturday, the airline said in a statement.

3. Taking on the multi-billion rand catering sector

A young team of businesswomen has banded together to change the face of the multi-billion rand catering sector in South Africa.

4. Ramos in race to head up unbundling of ailing Eskom

The process to unbundle Eskom is heating up, with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni confirming this weekend that former Transnet chief executive Maria Ramos was in the running for the newly created position of chief reorganisation officer (CRO) at the utility.

5. LOOK: Sibaya development introduces new freehold options

Due to market trends and key buyer insight, Balize Private Estate has introduced freestanding Villas into its home offering to meet the demand of those wanting larger freehold homes within a secure residential estate.

6. Liquidators’ lawyer ‘wasn’t authorised to act’

A lawyer who represented the Pamodzi liquidators in the multimillion-rand transaction was not authorised to act as their legal representative.

7. BidX1, SA's first online property auction is a resounding success

One of the residential properties on sale on BidX1’s inaugural online property trading platform in South Africa attracted 103 bids, resulting in fierce competition among bidders and finally achieving R3.19 million.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE