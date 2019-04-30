File picture: Dumisani Sibeko/Independent Media

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Former Tekkie Town chief happy with the interim relief granted by the court

Former Tekkie Town executives have landed a blow on Steinhoff International and its subsidiary, Pepkor Holdings, after the Western Cape High Court ruled in their favour.

2. Cell C staffers to join Tiso Blackstar picket

Cell C workers will join Tiso Blackstar staffers in a plan to picket outside the Parktown offices of the media group today, following a go-slow that took effect on Monday, Information and Communication Technology Union president Moeketse Lepheana said on Monday.

3. Huawei aims to #RewriteTheRules with its pioneering HUAWEI P30 Series

Huawei's P series is well known for its innovations in photography and design, and its latest range will undoubtedly set the standard for the next generation of smartphones.

4. Vodacom to tackle ruling on data

Mobile operator Vodacom has hinted that it could challenge the Competition Commission's ruling on data prices, charging that it was planning to make further submissions to the anti-graft agency.

5. LOOK: Prime waterfront locations for home buyers

Being limited in supply and therefore generally highly sought after, residential waterfront property enjoys high demand and commands a premium price according to Pam Golding Properties.

6. SA companies to showcase their capabilities in the US

A South African delegation from the steel and fabrication; engineering and services; electro technical and services; and oil and gas sectors will showcase their capabilities at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) that will take place in Houston, Texas in the US from May 6 to May 9, 2019.

7. R20bn Joburg inner city mass-development starts in 6 months

The Joburg Property Company (JPC) on Monday a group of developer and investors, who would realise 24 developments in coming months, to the Joburg inner city.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE