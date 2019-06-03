File image: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. International Finance Centres can help SA improve its ease of doing business ranking

So how can South Africa improve its "Ease of Doing Business" ranking to facilitate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to attract $100 billion of investment into the country over the next five years?

2. Event to oil SA’s way towards global investments

The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) will for the first time be showcasing 15-20 local companies in the South African National Pavilion at the prestigious Africa Oil Week event which will take place in Cape Town from November 4-8.

3. SAA CEO cites lack of support from government as reason for resignation

Newly reappointed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan received a further blow on Sunday with the shock resignation of South African Airways (SAA) chief executive Vuyani Jarana, who lashed out at the lack of government support in stabilising the entity.

4. 15th-century cross to return to Namibia

In a response that might lead to further artefacts being returned to Africa, a German museum has said it would return to Namibia a 15th-century navigation landmark that Portuguese explorers erected on the coast.

5. WATCH: Rand oscillates in a narrow band over the weekend

The rand had a slow start during Friday’s session, as emerging market currencies tracked the peso in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s vow to punish Mexico for illegal immigration by introducing a tariff on all Mexican imports according to NKC Research.

6. Lilizela Tourism Awards deadline extended

The deadline for entries to the South African Tourism industry’s premier tourism awards, the Lilizela Tourism Awards, has been extended to June 11.

7. JSE: Double standards and anti-transformation

With only about 3 percent of black-owned companies listed on the JSE, Sekunjalo chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé has accused the exchange of being anti-transformation.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE