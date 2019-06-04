File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. New Sars boss kicks of #TaxSeason2019

The new South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter briefed the media on Tuesday morning on various issues facing the tax collector which is in a phase to rebuild its operations as well as the preparations made for the 2019 tax season.

2. Sars launches inquiry into Bosasa's tax affairs

Bosasa and its boss Gavin Watson are in hot water with the South African Revenue Service(Sars) as they are facing an inquiry into their tax affairs.

3. Tiso Blackstar not closing Business Day print edition

Tiso Blackstar yesterday has quashed rumours that it was closing its Business Day print edition in the next few months, in favour of retaining its online edition.

4. ArcelorMittal is charged over environmental issues

ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa) is facing charges for allegedly flouting environmental laws at its Vanderbijlpark operations in Gauteng which produce liquid steel products.

5. MTN employees empower youth during 21 Days of Y’ello Care

MTN will hosts its 13th edition of 21 Days of Y’ello Care, an annual employee volunteerism programme which runs from 1 to 21 June across the company’s footprint.

6. Shoprite investors move to cut Christo Wiese's stranglehold

Shoprite shareholders yesterday moved to dilute chairperson Christo Wiese’s influence in the group, cancelling consideration of a potential acquisition of all deferred shares in Africa’s largest food retailer.

7. UCT Graduate School of Business climbs global rankings

The UCT Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB) has been ranked 51 in the world for its customised programmes by the latest Financial Times Ranking.

