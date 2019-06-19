File image: IOL

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Moyo ready to challenge his axing in court

The gloves are off at Old Mutual as under-fire chief executive Peter Moyo threatened to approach the courts to challenge the company’s plan to axe him for alleged conflict of interest in his NMT group.

2. Alexander Forbes finally lifts the veil on why it sacked Darfoor

Alexander Forbes, yesterday finally lifted the veil on why it dismissed Andrew Darfoor as its chief executive 10 months ago.

3. S&P Dow Jones launches new SA domestic shareholder index

S&P DOW JONES Indices yesterday announced the launch of S&P South Africa Domestic Shareholder Weighted ESG Index, the newest addition to its global Environmental, Social and Governance index family and one of 22 new ESG country and regional indices.

4. Rand firmer as Eskom gets more support

The rand rallied in late trade yesterday after the government signalled it would give additional support to power firm Eskom and as emerging currencies were lifted by expectations the Federal Reserve could signal US rate cuts.

5. High court orders Trillian Capital to repay R600m it took from Eskom

Gupta-linked Trillian Capital on Tuesday suffered a major blow when the North Gauteng High Court ordered it to pay Eskom R600 million it illegally received from the struggling power utility.

6. This is the best Audi dealer for 2019

The annual Audi Silver Arrow Awards is a Dealer incentive and awards programme that recognises outstanding performance in the South African Audi Dealer Network.

7. SA Reserve Bank working on developing a platinum coin

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has said that it was working with the Minerals Council and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to develop a platinum coin.

