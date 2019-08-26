File image: IOL

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. King Shaka airport stats show KZN tourism is recovering

The international passenger arrivals data from King Shaka International Airport shows a welcome return to growth in June and July last month after pre-election jitters caused a drop in May.

2. MSC Cruises bringing two new ships for 2020 season

MSC Cruises, the world’s largest privately owned cruise company, plans to grow its offerings to South Africans despite the weak economy with consumers under heavy pressure.

3. Skills and education link to Durban jobs

Skilled and semi-skilled workers workers are more likely to get a job in the eThekwini metro, according to employment trends.

4. Rural areas as rich in fun for tourists as the beaches

KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast hopes to increase its tourism product offering by adding agri-tourism to develop and transform the region’s rural areas.

5. Luxury coach connects Durban and Mozambique

Intercape will introduce an affordable way for Durban residents to visit Maputo in Mozambique from September 6 with a one-way ticket costing R280 per passenger in a luxury 60-seater bus.

6. Nedbank in fresh battle over patent

Gugulethu entrepreneurs and computer experts handile Jwambi and Nicolas Kutumane have issued a fresh summons against Nedbank, this time in the high court, for allegedly stealing their invention that enables a user to block financial transaction cards and cheques.

7. WATCH: Rand firms on fiscal reprieve

The rand firmed on fiscal reprieve as the Treasury indicated it will cut costs and rein in spending during Friday’s European session according to NKC Research.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE