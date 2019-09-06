File image: IOL

This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. SA Express to replace local flight routes with destinations on the African continent

State-owned medium- to short-distance carrier SA Express has dumped local routes to focus on continental destinations as stiff competition in the market and crippling debt saw its flights grounded last week.

2. Ease of business is a priority - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said African countries, like South Africa, need to prioritise ease of business, infrastructure development and address corruption if they are to position themselves as attractive destinations for foreign investment.

3. SA's export performance looking bleak

South Africa's export performance faced bleaker prospects yesterday after data from the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) showed that the country's current account deficit widened beyond market expectations as global factors weighed in trade.

4. Zim open to ideas on how it could become more investor friendly - Mnangagwa

The Zimbabwean government was keen on creating conditions for investors to thrive in the southern African nation, which has experienced a collapse of its economy, president Emmerson Mnangagwa told the World Economic Forum on Africa on Thursday.

5. WEF: Partnerships are key to driving the future of inclusive payments in SA - report

Rapid developments in digital technologies are both disrupting and enabling change in previously disconnected sectors, such as banking, telecommunications and retail.

6. WATCH: Rand trades steadier overnight

The South African currency stumbled after it struggled to hold on to Wednesday’s gains as improving global risk appetite failed to offset some concerns regarding a widening current account shortfall according to NKC Research.

7. Global start-up guide book launched in africa

Self-publishing company Start-up Guide yesterday announced the launch of the first Start-up Guide in Africa on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

