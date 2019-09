7 things you need to know today







File image: IOL CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. New fund to help create black wealth in fuel sector A new fund has been created to lower the entry barriers into fuel retail franchising by providing debt and equity funding to black franchise entrepreneurs. 2. The landscape of cryptocurrency scams in South Africa explained South Africa has seen a rise in cryptocurrency scams in recent years with victims losing millions worth of rand to fraudulent scams.

3. Bucking the trend: Capitec to hire more staff and open 20 more branches this year

Capitec Bank is planning to employ more than 600 new staff in the next six months as its clients base surged to more than 12.6 million, and it delivered a 20 percent increase in headline earnings in the six months to August.

4. Blue Label share price nosedives as it's hit by massive headline loss

Blue Label Telecommunication's share price nosedived in intraday trade on Thursday as the markets baulked at its last-ditch effort to clear debts via an asset sale.

5. Pilots warn of first-ever strike at SAA over poor management

South African Airways’ pilots are prepared to embark on a strike for the first time unless action is taken to address the leadership challenges at the airline, chairperson of the SAA Pilots' Association (Saapa) Captain Grant Back said on Thursday.

6. Bank strike war far from over

The bank strike crashed at the 11th hour on Thursday but Cosatu and its affiliate, the SA Society of Bank Officials (Sasbo), have vowed to regroup for a fight to stop the job loss bloodbath in the industry.

7. Manufacturing the biggest contributor to SA jobs bloodbath

The Manufacturing sector was the biggest contributor to the job bloodbath in the second quarter to June, as South Africa's economy grapples with meaningful growth, largely due to stagnant growth and increasing external factors in trade tensions among major global economies.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE