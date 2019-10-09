7 things you need to know today









File image: IOL CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Necsa is in dire financial straits, will need a bailout to pay salaries – Union The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has warned that the SA Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) would struggle to pay staff salaries this month if the government failed to give it a once-off bailout. 2. Gwede Mantashe reassures SA coal producers Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has assured coal producers that the government would accommodate them when it adopts the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for cost-effective and clean energy supply.

3. Video Play curates content to prepare today's youth for tomorrow

According to US healthcare system, Lifespan, children between the ages 8 and 12 are exposed to around 4 hours and 36 minutes of screen time daily, while the average teenager spends about 6 hours and 40 minutes in front of a screen daily.

4. Sars technological overhaul on the cards

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is gearing up for an overhaul of technological systems in a bid to create a virtual tax jurisdiction as it responds to a rapidly digitised economy.

5. CR17 campaign donations may have serious tax implications, APF calls for investigation

The Anti-poverty Forum (APF) has called on the South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter to have a CR17 campaign fund donation investigation regarding possible tax law violations.

6. Mahindra emerges as SA’s fastest growing passenger vehicle and bakkie brands

Mahindra South Africa is one of the country’s fastest growing passenger vehicle and bakkie brands, according to figures reported by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).

7. WATCH: Rand edges slightly stronger overnight

The South African currency ran out of steam as the trading session progressed according to NKC Research.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE