1. Necsa is in dire financial straits, will need a bailout to pay salaries – Union
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has warned that the SA Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) would struggle to pay staff salaries this month if the government failed to give it a once-off bailout.
2. Gwede Mantashe reassures SA coal producers
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has assured coal producers that the government would accommodate them when it adopts the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for cost-effective and clean energy supply.