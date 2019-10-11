The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (Ofac) has sanctioned the Gupta family over leveraged overpayments on the South African government contracts, bribery, and other corrupt acts to fund political contributions and influence government actions.
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe on Thursday urged Total, the French oil company to move speedily to bring the Brulpadda oilfield into production at the Africa Oil and Power conference in Cape Town.
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe announced yesterday that the government was about to conclude its new long-term plan for the electricity sector, the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).
The South African rand rode the wave of cautious optimism as markets assessed US-Sino trade talk uncertainty to have lifted somewhat, although mixed signals from the economic powerhouses kept risk bulls at bay according to NKC Research.