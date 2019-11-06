7 things you need to know today









File image: IOL CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Ford hailed for partnership in vehicle SEZ set to to create 6 700 jobs President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed Ford South Africa for partnering in the R3.6 billion investment in Tshwane and said yesterday that the launch was a sign of growing investor confidence in the country, just a day before the opening of the Second South Africa Investment Conference. 2. Black Friday: Are retailers ready for the rush? Online retail is projected to reach 1.4 percent of total retail in South Africa, based on an estimated R1 trillion to be spent via traditional channels in 2018, according to findings of the Online Retail in South Africa 2019 study, conducted by World Wide Worx with the support of Visa and Platinum Seed.

3. Relief at the petrol pumps on the eve of the festive season

The drop in the fuel price that comes into effect at midnight is good news on the eve of the festive and holiday season, were the words of Stanford Mazhindu, spokesperson of the trade union UASA.

4. WATCH: Rand garners support from external conditions

The South African currency garnered support from external conditions while lingering tailwinds of ratings reprieve over the weekend sheltered the local unit from negative domestic news according to NKC Research.

5. Black Friday phenomenon grows fastest in South Africa

While Black Friday may have originally started in the US, its worldwide popularity has soared in recent years with countries across the globe getting in on the action.

6. Capitec Bank launches brand new banking app

Capitec Bank has recently launched a new banking app that has been available since October 21, 2019.

7. Rand rallies as US-China trade-war tensions ease

The rand continued to rally on Tuesday, a factor analysts again attributed to the US-China trade-war tensions easing.

