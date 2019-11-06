CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.
1. Ford hailed for partnership in vehicle SEZ set to to create 6 700 jobs
President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed Ford South Africa for partnering in the R3.6 billion investment in Tshwane and said yesterday that the launch was a sign of growing investor confidence in the country, just a day before the opening of the Second South Africa Investment Conference.
2. Black Friday: Are retailers ready for the rush?
Online retail is projected to reach 1.4 percent of total retail in South Africa, based on an estimated R1 trillion to be spent via traditional channels in 2018, according to findings of the Online Retail in South Africa 2019 study, conducted by World Wide Worx with the support of Visa and Platinum Seed.