File image: Bloomberg CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. SA platinum union says workers may back wage offers South Africa’s largest platinum mining labor union said it may conclude a wage deal with producers as early as next week if “minor” outstanding issues can be resolved. 2. Dis-Chem market share growth in all the core product categories Dis-Chem Pharmacies’ headline earnings a share fell by 39 percent to 31 cents per share in the six months to August 31, due to strike-related costs, additional security and rising finance costs.

3. Sasol is pouring on power for its upstream gas and oil activities

Sasol hopes to boost its gas and oil upstream activities to more than a fifth of turnover by 2030 through further exploration and resource development activities on the continent, and in southern Africa in particular.

4. This is what awaits South Africa if Moody’s cuts its rating to junk

Most analysts following South Africa expect it to lose its final investment-grade rating.

5. WATCH: Rand surrenders some gains

The South African currency shrugged off a batch of depressing economic data yesterday to claw back some of Wednesday’s losses according to NKC Research.

6. Investment Conference plan aims to restructure poultry industry

The South African poultry industry yesterday warmly welcomed the introduction of a long-awaited poultry sector master plan, which aims to restructure the troubled industry that has haemorrhaged thousands of jobs.

7. New ideal investment opportunity for South Africans wanting to live in Mauritius – Seeff

The new upscale water village of Cap Marina - only 50 metres from the beach and an ideal investment opportunity for the South African market.

