South Africa’s largest platinum mining labor union said it may conclude a wage deal with producers as early as next week if “minor” outstanding issues can be resolved.
2. Dis-Chem market share growth in all the core product categories
Dis-Chem Pharmacies’ headline earnings a share fell by 39 percent to 31 cents per share in the six months to August 31, due to strike-related costs, additional security and rising finance costs.