1. Reserve Bank likely to keep interest rates steady for consumers' benefit
Low inflation is set to benefit consumers this festive season as the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) looks set to leave interest rates unchanged at its final meeting for the year tomorrow.
2. Bokomo buys 51% Tongaat Hulett Namibia stake for R220m
Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett said on Tuesday that it had sold its 51 percent stake in Tongaat Hulett Namibia (THN) to Bokomo for R220 million to reduce its debt.