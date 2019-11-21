7 things you need to know today









File image: African News Agency (ANA) Archives CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Mr Price profit drops 10% as clothing unit lags South African budget retailer Mr Price Group Ltd said on Thursday its interim profit dropped over 10%, as its apparel division was affected by an “imbalance” in its product assortment and weak economies at home and abroad. 2. PIC/IISA Impact Investing Report aims to close the knowledge gap The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) SOC Limited and Impact Investing South Africa (IISA) launched the first Africa Impact Report 2019.

3. Comair refutes claims of Numsa strike notice

Comair has issued a statement refuting reports that the company has been issued a secondary industry strike notice by Numsa.

4. Inflation dips to lowest level since 2011

Cash-strapped consumers breathed a sigh of relief yesterday as inflation dipped to its lowest in nearly 10 years, allaying fears that today’s decision by the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) could curtail Christmas spending.

5. WATCH: Rand claws back losses overnight

The South African currency traded on a softer footing as US-Sino trade tensions weighed on risk appetite while a below-expected inflation print introduced the risk of a Sarb rate cut on Thursday according to NKC Research.

6. SAA turbulence may just sink the state-owned airline's liquidity



SA Airways (SAA) chairperson of the board implementation committee Martin Kingston on Wednesday warned that the embattled airline’s liquidity was on the brink of collapse.

7. Sekunjalo to develop an Africa-wide blockchain-enabled business ecosystem

Sekunjalo Investment Holdings has partnered with a leading company in China, Ultrain, to build a pan-African public chain that would create an Africa-wide blockchain-enabled business ecosystem, the African Chain 3.0.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE