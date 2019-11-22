The South African currency sighed with relief as monetary authorities shrugged off multi-year low inflation to keep the repo rate unchanged, lifting demand for the local unit and sheltering it from souring emerging market sentiment according to NKC Research.
Transnet and Ledjadja Coal, a subsidiary of Australian- and JSE-listed Resource Generation (Resgen), yesterday penned a ten-year R10 billion transportation agreement to move coal from Lephalale in Limpopo to the Richards Bay Terminal Grindrod in KwaZulu-Natal.
Pharmaceutical health and beauty retailer Clicks cancelled the points rewards system that it partnered with Royal Dutch Shell, more commonly referred to as Shell, which is the world’s largest energy company with annual revenues equivalent to the South African gross domestic product (GDP).