File image: Leon Nicholas African News Agency (ANA) CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Travelstart launches a new online bus booking platform Travelstart.co.za, a South African online travel agency, has launched a new online bus booking platform. 2. WATCH: Rand trades steady overnight The South African currency sighed with relief as monetary authorities shrugged off multi-year low inflation to keep the repo rate unchanged, lifting demand for the local unit and sheltering it from souring emerging market sentiment according to NKC Research.

3. Transnet and Lejadja in R10bn agreement on coal transportation

Transnet and Ledjadja Coal, a subsidiary of Australian- and JSE-listed Resource Generation (Resgen), yesterday penned a ten-year R10 billion transportation agreement to move coal from Lephalale in Limpopo to the Richards Bay Terminal Grindrod in KwaZulu-Natal.

4. The rand firms as central bank keeps rates on hold

South Africa’s rand firmed on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, while stocks edged lower.

5. Demand for precinct and lifestyle living sees an increase in new property developments

Demand for precinct and lifestyle living is seeing an increase in the number of new commercial and residential property developments in select areas in Tshwane in Gauteng.

6. Clicks and Shell end rewards point partnership

Pharmaceutical health and beauty retailer Clicks cancelled the points rewards system that it partnered with Royal Dutch Shell, more commonly referred to as Shell, which is the world’s largest energy company with annual revenues equivalent to the South African gross domestic product (GDP).

7. SAA will not be paying staff salaries on time

Acting Chief Executive of strike-hit South African Airways (SAA), Zuks Ramasia has stated that the state-owned airline will not be able to pay some staff salaries on time for the month of November.

