South Africa's financial market is said to be the most developed & organized in Africa led by big Banks like: Standard Bank, ABSA, FNB, FirstRand, Nedbank & local Stock Exchange (JSE) which is the largest stock market in Africa with daily trading volume of R23.7 billion.
Attacq real estate investment trust, which has Waterfall City as a key development, is holding its distribution per share guidance forecast at 8 to 10 percent for the financial year to June 2020, chief executive Melt Hamman said on Tuesday.
African Bank has moved to set a realistic target for its customer base, due to South Africa’s lacklustre economic environment, and has revised it down to 1.7 million customers in 2021 compared with a previous goal of reaching 2.5 million.
JSE-listed diversified chemicals group Omnia, which operates three segments – agriculture, mining and chemical – says its agricultural division is facing some headwinds as a result of a drought. Photo: Supplied’ turnaround plan has stabilised the group in the six months to end September as it cut its debt by R1.4 billion.
Sagarmatha Technologies Limited, a multi-sided African platform technology group, has started the process of securing an offshore primary listing and has been engaging with the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) and the National Treasury.