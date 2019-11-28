Steinhoff International Holdings said on Wednesday that it had closed the sale of its automotive operation Unitrans to CFAO, a subsidiary of Japan’s Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC), while the sale of a 25.1percent stake to empowerment consortium Kapela Holdings would be concluded in a few weeks.
South African spaza shops need to up their game and also need support if they are to survive the double onslaught of national retail chains moving into townships and well-organised immigrant community competitors.
Brait’s share price declined by more than 18 percent on the JSE on Wednesday at one stage after the investment holding company announced a comprehensive recapitalisation plan, which includes raising up to R5.6 billion in equity and reducing its debt by R5.3 billion.
Sasol executives told shareholders on Wednesday that they were disappointed by the cost and schedule overruns of the company's $13 billion (R192.24bn) US-based Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP), saying they were not given accurate information by the project management team.