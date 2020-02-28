7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Spur group looking to rustle-up some more hot brands with good growth prospects Spur Corporation is on the lookout to acquire brands with good growth prospects after reporting a strong 35.6 percent rise in diluted headline earnings per share to 124.9 cents in the six months to December 31. 2. WATCH: Rand falls sharply as budget related optimism dissipated The South African rand fell sharply as risk-off sentiment swept markets and budget-related optimism dissipated according to NKC Research.

3. Tech has a big role to play in fight against coronavirus

The deadly coronavirus, which is currently spreading like wildfire, is a headache for business leaders.

4. Green Star EPB rating awarded to Vodacom's Cape Town headquarters

After implementing various sustainable interventions, Vodacom has officially launched its newly refurbished Century City building in Cape Town.

5. Futuregrowth attacks JSE over $204bn bond market rules

Futuregrowth Asset Management Ltd. accused JSE Ltd. of reneging on agreements to improve investor protection in South Africa’s 3.08 trillion rand ($204 billion) bond market.

6. Rebound in selling price inflation data is encouraging

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) welcomed the latest Producers Price Index (PPI) data, which showed an uptick in selling prices for primarily intermediate goods of the metals and engineering (M&E) sector.

7. Four technologies changing human nature

At no time in the history of humankind has humanity progressed technologically at the present exponential rate.

