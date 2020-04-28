7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Some winter comfort as factories get back to work Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel announced the partial reopening of the manufacturing sector during Level 4 of the national lockdown, including the production of children’s and winter clothing. 2. WATCH: Rand continues to seesaw between R18.80/$ and R19.20/$ Risk assets rallied on Monday as more countries outlined plans to start easing their lockdown states according to Bianca Botes, Executive Director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

3. Local manufacturers for face masks, ventilators

The Government is planning to draw on local manufacturing and scientific expertise to produce essential medical equipment to respond to Covid-19.

4. #ConsciousCapitalism: The new imperative for food and beverage manufacturers

The world has an opportunity to reboot itself into a healthier, more sustainable and equitable position post-Covid-19.

5. Pepkor unit sued for selling unemployment insurance to pensioners on welfare

A unit of South African retailer Pepkor Holdings has been sued by the country’s National Credit Regulator (NCR) for selling unemployment and disability insurance to pensioners on welfare who would never be able to claim those benefits.

6. Emirates announces limited passenger flights for week ahead

Emirates plans to operate passenger services to Frankfurt (April 25, 27, 29), Jakarta (April 26), Johannesburg (April 25), Lagos (April 26), London Heathrow (April 23, 24, 26, 28, 30), Madrid (April 29), Manila (April 24, 28, 30), and Tunis (April 30). These services will facilitate residents and visitors wishing to return home.

7. Don’t demonise companies profiting during Covid-19 crisis

There’s been a rush to vilify companies that have dared to make a dollar and proven themselves profitable during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a misguided criticism and what nay-sayers fail to realize is that certain industries were better-positioned than others to respond to Covid-19.

