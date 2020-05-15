7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. SA's trade conditions continued to deteriorate in April, says Sacci The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) said yesterday that trade conditions in South Africa continued to deteriorate in April, with property and rental sector companies experiencing an increasing number of payment defaults as economic activity ground to a halt due to the lockdown. 2. FNB to help business struggling during lockdown with toolkit FNB, with Edge Growth and Vumela Enterprise Development, have launched a Business Toolkit to help the thousands of businesses that have come under a financial cosh during the National Lockdown through forced closure and no turnover.

3. Downward spiral on JSE for Sasol continues

Petrochemical giant Sasol continued its downward spiral on the JSE yesterday, falling more than 5percent despite its renewed commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emission (GHG).

4. Proudly SA expands mask portal to include hand sanitiser and detergents

Proudly SA has expanded its online fabric face masks portal to include local producers of hand sanitiser, surface disinfectants and detergents.

5. Altron achieves double-digit growth Ebitda to R1.8bn for the year to end February

JSE-listed technology company Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron) achieved a double-digit growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation amortisation (Ebitda) to R1.8 billion for the year to end February, benefiting from its One Altron strategy implemented three years ago.

6. Cartrack in double-digit earnings

Cartrack Holdings delivered another year of solid double-digit earnings growth from its operations in 23 countries, but the outlook for the 2021 financial year had been dampened by uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, chief executive Zak Calisto said yesterday.

7. Platinum giant say lockdown in South Africa risks killing mines

President Cyril Ramaphosa must allow South Africa’s mines to run at full capacity as a national coronavirus lockdown risks crippling the industry, according to Sibanye Stillwater Ltd.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE