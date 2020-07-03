7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. RBPlat spends R10m in bid to provide initial medical care for employees, community Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) added 200 new beds to provide initial medical care for employees and community members in a bid to alleviate pressure on stretched state resources as South Africa expects a peak in Covid-19 pandemic from this month. 2. WATCH: Rand trades flat overnight The rand remained in positive territory as risk appetite rose after the US payrolls smashed estimates, while South Africa surprised with Q1 current account data revealing the first surplus in 17 years according to NKC Research.

3. Ex-Tekkie Town chiefs plan Concourt help as SCA rules in favour of Pepkor

Former Tekkie Town executives plan to turn to the Constitutional Court after the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled in retailer Pepkor’s favour.

4. Bonitas to spend an extra R340 million on medical costs as Covid-19 bites

Bonitas Medical Fund, a medical aid to more than 700 000 individuals, estimated that it would spend an additional R340 million in medical costs due to Covid-19, Principal Officer of the fund Lee Callakoppen said on Thursday.

5. Rand gains on welcome news of first SA trade surplus in 17 years

The rand strengthened beyond R17 to the dollar on Thursday after South Africa’s current account of the balance of payments swung to its first surplus in 17 years.

6. Sygnia bosses in conflict of interest query

JSE-listed asset management company Sygnia’s directors may be caught up in a perceived conflict of interest after chief executive Magda Wierzycka and non-executive director Andre Crawford-Brunt set up a competing registered business in the UK.

7. Distell launches Click2Collect platform to make drinks shopping safer

Distell has launched a Click2Collect.co.za, a web-based solution that will allow South Africans order a wide range of alcoholic drinks.

