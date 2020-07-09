7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Innovative ventilator production projects could ease SA's shortage Two innovative ventilator production projects could make a real difference to the shortage of respiratory equipment for the fast rising number Covid-19 patients at South Africa’s hospitals. 2. WATCH: Rand benefits from a softer dollar The South African rand benefited from a softer greenback yesterday as US stock markets rallied according to NKC Research.

3. Gold breaks through the $1 800 barrier for the first time since 2011

The spot gold price on Wednesday breached the psychologically important level of $1 800 (R30 742) an ounce for the first time since 2011, underscoring the strong demand from investors amid Covid-19 pandemic concerns.

4. AYO looking to take a strong stand in field of forensic cybersecurity

A war of words looks very different in the 21st century in a world dominated by agendas and ever more sophisticated technology. In fact, we have reached a point where, very easily, “words” and “images” can start wars.

5. MTN is tops with Vodacom close on it heels

Telecommunications giant MTN has retained the title of South Africa’s most valuable brand, but rival Vodacom now has the strongest visibility.

6. Edcon is another hard lesson for those pouring money into loss-making companies

For the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the R1.2 billion of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) pool that the PIC invested in Edcon may be a drop in the ocean, but the lost investment should be considered another hard lesson to the government about the futility of pouring money into loss-making enterprises.

7. Sygnia's Magda blasts Allan Gray in below the belt tweet

A tweet by Sygnia chief executive Magda Wierzycka earlier this week claimed to best a rival product due to lower charges.

