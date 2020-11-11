7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Growth in mobile business places fixed-line giant at number 3 in SA Partially state-owned Telkom said on Tuesday that growth in its mobile business during the six months ended September had placed it solidly as the country's third-largest mobile operator on service revenue. 2. Weak demand likely to slow production in the near term Manufacturing output decelerated slower than expected in September, but weak demand is likely to continue to depress near-term factory production, economists said on Monday.

3. Property index rises 11.72% on news of Covid-19 vaccine, Biden win

The South African Property Index has surged 11.72 percent in the past five days on good news such as developments on a new Covid-19 vaccine, but analysts caution the index remains well down in the year to date, and local real estate investment trusts face a tough year ahead.

4. Telkom plans court battle with Icasa over high-demand spectrum

Telkom is considering taking legal action against the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) after allegedly failing to promote competition in the awarding of high-demand spectrum.

5. Rand falls from an eight-month high against the dollar

The South African currency fell from an eight-month high against the greenback yesterday as local factors moved to the fore according to NKC Research.

6. Sabvest to act on its interim dividend after improved trading conditions

JSE-listed investment holding company Sabvest Capital (Sabcap) will proceed with the payment of an interim dividend for the six months to end June following an improvement in trading conditions of its investee companies.

7. Sun International sees light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel

Sun International said on Tuesday that it was on the mend after its operations were severely curtailed by the trading restrictions placed by governments following the Covid-19 outbreak, with its South African operations at the centre of its recovery.

