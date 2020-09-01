7 things you need to know today

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Rand trades firmer despite Eskom’s loadshedding announcement The South African currency failed to benefit from a softening trade weighted greenback as local woes overshadowed external reprieve according to NKC Research. 2. Supply chain disruptions take toll on Sea Harvest

Sea Harvest reported a 4 percent slump in profits for the six months to the end of June as Covid-19 supply chain constraints hit its operations.

3. Sanlam launches The Memory Collection for Covid-19 deaths

To help South Africans to celebrate loved ones’ lives during the Covid-19 lockdown, life assurance and financial services group Sanlam has launched The Memory Collection – an online platform to memorialise individuals in an innovative and lasting way.

4. AdvTech shows double-digit growth in revenue

AdvTech gained more than 10 percent on the JSE yesterday after the private education provider reported double-digit growth in revenue for the six months to end June boosted by its investments in schools in the rest of Africa region.

5. Sun International closes two SA hotels

Hotels and leisure group Sun International yesterday announced the closure of its Naledi and Carousel hotels, charging that the Covid-19 pandemic had forced it to review its operations to save costs.

6. RCL Foods points to recovery after annual loss

South Africa’s RCL Foods reported an annual loss on Monday reflecting the impact of Covid-19 and a R1.5 billion impairment on its assets, but pleased investors by announcing a dividend and indicating signs of recovery.

7. KFC to offer financial support to young SA entrepreneurs worth R500 000

KFC has launched a campaign that will assist young South African Hack-A-Preneurs who have kept their eye on the prize during this pandemic by turning their hustle into real opportunity.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE