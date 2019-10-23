CAPE TOWN - Absa’s Homeowner Sentiment Index was somewhat down in the third quarter compared with the second three months of 2019, in spite of a cut in lending rates in late July and a rebound in economic growth in the second quarter after a contraction in the first quarter, Absa Home Loans property analyst Jacques du Toit said yesterday.
The Homeowner Sentiment Index (HSI) score, which reflects the percentage of survey respondents with positive sentiment regarding residential property market conditions in the country, tapered to 75 percent in the third quarter from 77 percent in the second quarter. Sentiment level in the HSI sub-indices were mixed, indicating consumers were not overly positive nor overly negative about property market conditions in the third quarter.
Positive property-buying sentiment was unchanged at 69 percent. Positive sentiment towards selling property fell to 37 percent from 39 percent in the second quarter and 40 percent in the first quarter.