Access Bank SA appoints Shabalala as CEO

Access Bank is a leading full-service commercial bank operating through a network of more than 600 branches and service outlets, spanning three continents, 20 markets, and 63 million customers. The bank employs 28 000 people in its operations in Nigeria and has subsidiaries in sub-Saharan Africa and the UK, with a branch in Dubai, UAE, as well as representative offices in China, Lebanon and India.

“Shabalala brings over three decades of extensive experience in the banking sector, and a proven track record of driving growth and managing risk,” it said in a statement.

Shabalala joins the bank after serving as chief executive for Business and Commercial Banking at Sasfin Bank, where he led the establishment and development of the Business Banking division. His responsibilities there were vast, including building, enhancing and growing transactional banking and products, and achieving sustainable financial performance.

Access Bank said it was pleased to be a part of Shabalala’s impressive career journey, which included notable roles such as CEO of TymeBank, where he successfully led the bank’s launch and established it as a disruptive force in the South African banking industry. Under his leadership, TymeBank received accolades for its commitment to financial inclusion and innovative digital banking solutions.