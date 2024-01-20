Add Hope festive campaign exceeds expectations: Over R19 million raised for Gift of the Givers

KFC’s Add Hope festive campaign has raised over R19 million for non-governmental organisation (NGO) Gift of the Givers. The company said in a statement, “In an extraordinary display of generosity and community spirit, South Africans have come together to make the Add Hope Festive campaign a resounding success. KFC originally hoped for a total of R15 million to go to Gift of the Givers, however, the campaign has far exceeded expectations.”

From support shown by South African customers this past December, a total of R9,516,058 has been raised. KFC said it has matched this amount, bringing the grand total to R19,032,116. “This remarkable achievement underscores not only the power of collective effort but also the deep-rooted spirit of giving that thrives in our nation. This collaboration with Gift of the Givers goes beyond the simple act of feeding; it symbolises a larger commitment to amplifying the reach and impact of hunger relief programmes across South Africa,” KFC said in a statement.