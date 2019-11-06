FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the African Development Bank (AfDB) are pictured in Abidjan

JOHANNESBURG - The African Development Bank says its board of governors has approved the conversion of the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) which it administers into a “special fund”, to amplify its development impact by allowing it to access a wider range of financial instruments. Currently SEFA supports small and medium-scale renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects through early stage interventions that enhance project bankability and access to private sector investments.

"Under the new dispensation, the fund will focus its interventions on ... green mini-grids to accelerate energy access to underserved populations ... green baseload to support clean generation capacity and energy efficiency to optimize energy systems and reduce energy intensity," the AfDB said.

"This support will be provided through technical assistance and concessional investments that will improve the bankability of projects across innovative technologies and challenging geographies and crowd-in more commercial investments into the sector."

The special fund will provide critical support to African countries to accelerate the transition towards greener and more sustainable power systems, the bank’s acting vice-president for power, energy, climate and green growth Wale Shonibare said.