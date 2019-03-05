Picture: AP

JOHANNESBURG - Agricultural services group Afgri said on Tuesday it had launched a not-for-profit company to assist those in dire financial need in South Africa's farm sector. "We want to make a meaningful difference in the areas we operate in, aside from our service and product offerings," Afgri CEO Tinus Prinsloo said.

"We have therefore established this fund into which we have made an initial injection of R3 million.”

The fund will extend financial support particularly to those operating within the Afgri ecosystem and geographic areas and affected by drought, hail, foot and mouth disease, armyworm invasions and wildfires, among other disasters.

In 2016, during one of the worst droughts ever in South Africa, Afgri donated R5 million in aid to affected farmers.

Afgri is just another organization uplifting the agriculture, in January 2019, The department of agriculture in the Western Cape province has disbursed R 8.3 million in drought support to 586 farmers in the central Karoo region.

African News Agency (ANA)