South Africa's mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe addresses the Investing in African Mining Indaba on February 4. PHOTO: Songezo Ndlendle / African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - The continued growth of the Investing in African Mining Indaba over the years is testament to the fact that the continent remains a key destination for investment, South Africa's mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe said on Monday. In his opening address to the 25th edition of the annual conference in Cape Town, Mantashe said the past decade had presented many challenges influencing mining both globally and locally as the world economy recovered from a global financial crisis.

"My belief ... is that we must work hard to do better," he said.

The mining indaba running from Monday to Thursday is expected to draw approximately 7,000 delegates from across the globe, organisers said.

The forum aims to build and maintain cross-continental business relationships in the mining sector and is regarded as the world’s largest gathering of the most influential stakeholders in the African industry.

These range from financiers, investors and mining professionals to government officials.

- African News Agency (ANA)