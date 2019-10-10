INTERNATIONAL - The fourth annual Africa Oil & Power (AOP) conference kicked off in Cape Town, South Africa on Wednesday with the aim of promoting the energy sector to ensure greater economic growth on the continent.
The three-day conference brings together Africa's oil, gas and power leaders to facilitate key conversations on the substantial role the energy sector has in empowering other sectors and building thriving and competitive economies.
In his keynote address, Gabriel Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea, stressed the role the oil and gas sector plays in Africa's development, and championed the energy sector as critical in Africa's growth.