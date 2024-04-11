Afrimat acquisition of Lafarge SA gets green light to proceed

Afrimat said yesterday the acquisition of Lafarge South Africa became unconditional and the deal would raise Afrimat's offering in construction materials by expanding its quarry and ready-mix operations nationally. The competition authorities approved the transaction yesterday.

Afrimat had entered into a share purchase agreement with a Holcim Group subsidiary, Caricement B.V., in terms of which Afrimat would acquire 100% of the share capital of Lafarge South Africa Holdings. The acquisition was expected to close by no later than April 24, 2024. Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden said the deal was part of their diversification strategy.

“Additionally, access to the fly ash operations provides a foothold into the cement extender market,” he said. “The grinding plant will allow Afrimat to grind various materials as value-added products for current and new customers, while the cement kilns allow the group to enter the cement value chain competitively.” Van Heerden also said their efficiency drives and breadth of marketing in the construction materials industry would ensure a contribution at an operating profit level by Lafarge South Africa, further diversifying the group's profitability and long-term sustainability.