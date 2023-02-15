Agri SA says state of disaster must accelerate relief funding to farmers

Agri SA has said that it welcomed the state of disaster that was declared addressing the damage caused by floods in parts of the country, and urged for the acceleration of relief funding and rebuilding of critical infrastructure.

“As farmers face untold damage to their produce, property and livelihoods, the declaration must be followed by the deployment of resources to provide relief to farmers and rebuild critical infrastructure damaged by the floods. The announcement, made by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Zuma, follows a week of heavy rainfall with more rain expected this week,” Agri SA said on Wednesday.

Agri SA said that in addition to damaging private property, the floods have destroyed critical infrastructure, in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, where floods in 2022 had already caused significant damage.

“We urge Minister Dlamini-Zuma to put measures in place to ensure the deployment of relief funding in a transparent and accountable manner. We trust that the national disaster management centre (NDMC) and the Auditor-General’s office will play their role in this regard. Agri SA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to members through our collaboration with the NDMC,” Agri SA further said.