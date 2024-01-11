Amazon using AI to help users buy clothes

The tech giant sells everything from books and CDs to clothes and gadgets on the worldwide shopping platform and has now developed a “deep learning-based algorithm”, which claims to offer assistance to those making fashion choices from sizing options to style details.

In a blog post, Amazon said: “Not sure what size to order? Nobody wants to spend time cross-referencing reviews, size charts, product images, and detailed product descriptions. That’s why we use AI and machine learning models to recommend a size that’s just for you on each product’s detail page.

“We developed a deep learning-based algorithm to help each customer find their best-fitting size in any style. It considers the sizing relationships between brands and their size systems, a product’s reviews and other details, and a customer’s own fit preferences. The feature then recommends in real-time the best-fitting size for a customer."

The blog post added that an “anonymous algorithm” will analyse other purchases and move with time, so can take into consideration factors such as changing sizes.