ANGLO American has cemented its position as the charterer of the largest liquefied natural gas LNG dual-fuelled Capesize+ fleet in the world after it yesterday announced delivery of the last of its 10-strong fleet of such bulk carriers, the Ubuntu Liberty. The Ubuntu Liberty's maiden voyage from China to Saldanha Bay to collect a cargo of high quality iron ore would mark the on-time delivery of all 10 ships built over the last three years with a zero incident safety record together with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co, the mining company said in a statement.

Matt Walker, the CEO of Anglo American's marketing business, said: "Launching the final vessel of our Ubuntu fleet is a very large manifestation of our commitment to more sustainable shipping. This milestone is testament to our dedication to a sustainable path forward for our controllable ocean freight, ensuring the delivery of essential resources to our customers around the world while minimising our environmental footprint. "By adopting more sustainable and lower carbon fuel options like LNG, we are actively contributing to a cleaner, greener future for the maritime industry. Our customers have shown keen interest in accessing our Ubuntu freight, demonstrating growing recognition of the value of sustainable shipping as part of a more sustainable supply chain that end consumers increasingly expect.“ Anglo American said the Ubuntu fleet was a key component of its ambition to achieve carbon-neutrality for its controlled ocean freight by 2040, aligning with its Sustainable Mining Plan commitment to carbon neutral operations across its mines by the same year.

“The LNG dual-fuelled vessels offer an estimated 35% reduction in emissions compared to ships fuelled by conventional marine oil fuel and were the most efficient vessels of their type today,” the firm said. Since the first vessel was loaded in early 2023, the Ubuntu fleet had safely moved 6.4 million tons of iron ore and steelmaking coal across global shipping routes. “Additionally, the Ubuntu fleet has conducted over 30 refuelling stops for LNG in strategic locations such as Singapore and Malaysia, further demonstrating our commitment to embracing sustainable fuel alternatives,” it said, adding that in 2022, the shipping industry was responsible for nearly 3% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions.