Applications to Social Entrepreneurship Impact Lab close on November 24

FIFTY South African social entrepreneurs have the chance to scale and become investment-ready with FNB and Fetola’s Social Entrepreneurship Impact Lab™ (Seil) Programme, the companies said last week. Applications close on November 24. For more information, visit the Fetola website.

The 2021 Social Entrepreneurship Impact Lab™ will be broken into two phases: Phase 1: 12 months of business growth support and introduction to Investment Readiness. Phase 2: Six months of intensive Investment Readiness and growth acceleration. The opportunity is open to any business that is least 51 percent black-owned with annual turnover not exceeding R10 million; offered a product or service that delivered positive social impact; and had real potential for growth, job creation and scale.

It is also open to businesses that were a registered enterprises run on for-profit principles, operated within South Africa’s borders, had a proven track record including market traction, and had a big vision for the future. “This is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to bolster their business model, get a focused growth plan, develop a compelling investment case and equip themselves with practical, implementable tools to hone their business and accelerate their success,” they said. They appealed to social entrepreneurs with solutions for water, health, education, waste management or food security to consider applying for the Seil programme.