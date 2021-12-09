Apprenticeships in the motor industry guarantee full time employment

“An apprenticeship combines theory, practical work, and workplace experience in a chosen trade field. In the case of a listed trade, such as panel beating or spray-painting, it ends in a trade test, and you receive an artisan certificate of competence,” said Green.

The South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association (SAMBRA) says South Africa is in desperate need of qualified artisans. National Director of SAMBRA Richard Green said in many South African industries like motor body repairing, apprentices have a good chance of entering the industry full-time.

Apprenticeships in South Africa are monitored by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO), and the National Artisan Moderation Body (NAMB) oversees the quality assurance of apprenticeships on behalf of the QCTO.

Manager of the Motus Technical Academy in Wadeville, Lee de Sousa, said such qualifications are highly sought after both here and abroad. “Women are also making waves in the industry, with their innate attention to detail among the skills opening many doors for them. Anyone can succeed in the learnerships we offer, regardless of the challenges they may face in their personal circumstances. All you need is a passion for the trade, commitment, and discipline,” said de Sousa.

De Sousa began his career as an apprentice motor mechanic at Lindsay Saker. He then moved to work for Audi when Audi and Volkswagen were one company and gained valuable experience. “This journey took me from motor mechanic to foreman, service advisor, and service manager to, eventually, the training division, where I really found my passion. I have never looked back,” said de Sousa.